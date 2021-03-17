Canadian Red Cross aiding tenants after Oromocto apartment fire Thursday

More than two dozen tenants were temporarily displaced after a fire at an apartment building in Oromocto Thursday night.

The Canadian Red Cross says the fire broke out shortly after 11 p.m. and damaged sections of the three-story building.

Evacuated tenants were directed to the Hazen Park Community Centre to register and have their emergency needs assessed.

The aid agency says support is still available to any other tenants who did not register but may still need help, as some sections of the building may be off-limits for a prolonged period for cleanup and repairs.

Paramedics treated a few tenants at the scene but there were no reports of serious injuries.