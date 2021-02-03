Canadian Red Cross aiding tenants of Moncton apartment building after fire Tuesday
The Canadian Red Cross says at least 11 people are temporarily homeless after a fire damaged a 12-unit apartment building in Moncton on Tuesday afternoon.
The building's owners have arranged temporary lodging for tenants and Red Cross volunteers have assisted 11 with emergency purchases like food.
The aid agency says the fire was contained to the attic and upper level of the three-story structure and no injuries were reported.