Canadian Red Cross aids couple after fire in South Tetagouche

The Canadian Red Cross says two adults have been displaced by a fire in South Tetagouche on Saturday morning.

A release says the fire was reported around 4:00 a.m. and gutted the couple's bungalow.

The couple is staying with relatives for now and was assisted with emergency purchases of clothing, food and other basics by Red Cross volunteers.

The Canadian Red Cross says the man in 20s was briefly treated at hospital for smoke inhalation while the woman was unhurt.

South Tetagouche is a rural community approximately 25 km west of Bathurst, N.B.