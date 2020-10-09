Canadian Red Cross aids family after St. Margaret's duplex fire Thursday
Six people have been temporarily displaced from a duplex in St. Margaret's after a fire Thursday.
The Canadian Red Cross says the fire, reported Thursday evening, caused mostly smoke and electrical damage to both sides of the duplex.
A family of four from one unit are being assisted with emergency lodging, meals and other basics pending cleanup and repairs.
The aid agency says the same assistance is available to the two residents of the other unit if needed.