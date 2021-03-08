Canadian Red Cross aids senior after fire in Upper Blackville Friday

The Canadian Red Cross says a man in is 80s is temporarily homeless following a fire at his home in Upper Blackville.

A release states the fire was reported around 7:30 a.m. Friday and destroyed the man's home in the community southwest of Miramichi.

The aid agency says the man is staying with relatives for the time being, and volunteers have assisted him with emergency purchases of winter clothing, food and other essentials.

There were no reports of any injuries associated with the blaze.