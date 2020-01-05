Canadian Red Cross aids tenants after Saint John kitchen fire

The Canadian Red Cross says its volunteers have aided the tenants of a two-story home after a fire on Friday in Saint John.

A release says the fire was reported around 3:00 p.m. and was contained to the kitchen on the second level, but caused smoke and water damage throughout the older two-story house with two apartments.

Volunteers have aided two women, both of whom had two teenaged children, with emergency lodging, food and clothing purchases.

There were no injuries reported in the fire.