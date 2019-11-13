Canadian Red Cross assisting fire after fire near Willow Grove

The Canadian Red Cross says its volunteers are assisting a family of four who have been displaced after a fire near the rural community of Willow Grove.

A release says the fire, reported late Tuesday afternoon, damaged the family's home.

Volunteers have assisted with emergency lodging, meals and funds for clothing purchases while the family awaits a damage assessment and additional help through insurance.

The Canadian Red Cross says there were no injuries reported.

Willow Grove is approximately 20 km east of Saint John.