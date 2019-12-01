Canadian Red Cross assisting tenants after Moncton apartment fire

A fire in the early hours of Saturday has forced the tenants of a Moncton apartment building from their homes.

A release says the fire was reported around 12:15 a.m. Saturday and extensively damaged the back portion of the 16-unit apartment building.

All tenants have been forced to seek accommodation elsewhere thanks to either smoke or water damage and power being disconnected to the entire three-story structure.

The Canadian Red Cross says volunteers have arranged emergency lodging and food for 14 adults, while several other tenants made their own arrangements, including staying with relatives or friends.

There were no injuries reported in the fire.