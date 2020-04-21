Canadian Red Cross assisting three people following fire at Dieppe apartment complex

Three people are temporarily homeless following a fire at an apartment complex in Dieppe.

The Canadian Red Cross says two apartments in the 56-unit complex on Gould Street were damaged Monday night.

Volunteers with the organization have arranged emergency lodging and food for a woman and man from one unit and a woman from the other while they await additional help through insurance.

There were no injuries reported.

The Red Cross says its volunteers are required to follow physical distancing and other public health restrictions related to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.