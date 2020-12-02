Canadian Red Cross assisting two women following fire at Campbellton home
The Canadian Red Cross is assisting two women after a fire damaged their home in Campbellton this week.
The blaze on Tuesday afternoon at the two-storey house on Andrew Street resulted in mostly smoke damage.
The building also contained a daycare centre.
One of the women was treated in hospital for smoke inhalation but was later released.
Volunteers are assisting both women with emergency lodging while their apartment is repaired and cleaned.