Canadian Red Cross offering assistance following house fires in Nashwaak Bridge, Burtt's Corner

A family of five is temporarily homeless after a weekend fire heavily damaged their home in Nashwaak Bridge, about 30 kilometres north of Fredericton.

The Canadian Red Cross says there were no injuries in the fire on Saturday along Clary Hill Road.

Volunteers are assisting the couple and their three sons with emergency food, lodging, winter clothing, and other essentials.

Meanwhile, the Red Cross has offered similar assistance to a couple who were away for medical reasons when their home on Boyne Lane in Burtt's Corner was destroyed by fire last Monday.