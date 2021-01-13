Canadian Red Cross offers assistance following house fires in Quarryville and Richibucto Road

Five people have been displaced after fire damaged their home near Miramichi.

The Canadian Red Cross says nobody was hurt in the blaze reported Tuesday along Route 108 in Quarryville.

Red Cross volunteers have arranged for emergency lodging, food, and other essentials for a couple, their adult son, and two grandchildren.

The organization has also offered assistance to a man whose home was damaged by a fire on Route 10, Richibucto Road, east of Fredericton.

No injuries were reported in that fire.

