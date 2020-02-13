Canadian research officials return from Geneva with plan to tackle coronavirus

Canadian researchers are returning from a World Health Organization summit with a vision for Canada's role in tackling the novel coronavirus, now known as Covid-19.

Representatives from around the world met in Geneva over two days to create a road map for the best way to combat the illness, from its social impact to possible vaccines to treatments.

Representatives of the Canadian Institutes for Health Research were part of the discussions.

They and several other Canadian institutions have pulled together $6.5 million to hand out to researchers with ideas to study and try to stop the Covid-19 outbreak.

The applications will be evaluated as quickly as possible, with the hope that researchers will be able to get to work before the end of the month.

The novel coronavirus has so far infected more than 45,000 people and killed more than 1,000, with most of the victims in China.