Canadian scientist Drucker honoured with international award for diabetes research

A Canadian scientist is getting an international award for helping to revolutionize treatments for type 2 diabetes, obesity and intestinal disorders.



University of Toronto professor Dr. Daniel Drucker was named the winner of the 2021 Canada Gairdner International Award this morning along with colleagues Joel Habener of Harvard and Jens Holst of the University of Copenhagen.



The trio is being recognized for independent and collaborative research over the last four decades on glucagon-like peptides, hormones in the gut that help control blood sugar.



Their research eventually led to several new classes of drugs that have been used to treat more than 100 million people worldwide.



Each year, the Gairdner Foundation recognizes key medical research around the world. It has given out 395 awards to scientists from 35 countries.



About one quarter of those winners went on to receive Nobel Prizes.