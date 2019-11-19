Canadian universities urge exchange students to come home amid escalating violence in Hong Kong

Amid the escalating violence in Hong Kong, a number of Canadian universities are urging their exchange students to come home.

The pro-democracy protests have been taking place since June, but in recent weeks, clashes between demonstrators and police have begun spilling onto university campuses, prompting post-secondary institutions to suspend classes early in a bid to curb the violence.

The University of British Columbia, Simon Fraser University near Vancouver, Ontario's Queen's University, the University of Toronto and McGill University in Montreal all say they have contacted students and are helping make travel arrangements for those who wish to leave.

Global Affairs Canada is urging Canadians in the area to exercise ``a high degree of caution'' as a result of the political unrest.

