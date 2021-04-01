Canadian warship transits South China Sea amid heightened diplomatic tensions

A Canadian warship sailed through sensitive waters near China this week amid heightened tensions between the two countries.



The Department of National Defence says HMCS Calgary passed through the South China Sea while travelling from Brunei to Vietnam on Monday and Tuesday.



The passage did not go unnoticed by China, which a Defence official, speaking on condition of anonymity, says shadowed the Canadian ship.



China claims much of the sea as its territory and has been greatly expanding its military presence in the area but many of those claims have been rejected by China's neighbours as well as several international rulings.



The Calgary's passage could also aggravate tensions with Beijing, which has been engaged in a diplomatic furor with Ottawa since Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was arrested at the Vancouver airport in December 2018.



Beijing subsequently arrested two Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, in what the federal government and others have described as retaliation for Meng's detention.

