Canadian 'whistleblower' detained for years in Middle East to learn fate Tuesday

The family of a Canadian geologist jailed in Dubai on fraud charges is cautiously optimistic he'll be exonerated in a court hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

Andre Gauthier has been detained off and on in the Middle East since December 2015, according to his son, Alexis.

Alexis told The Canadian Press in a phone interview Monday from Quebec City that his father's troubles began when he alerted authorities in the United Arab Emirates to irregular dealings in a gold-trading company called Gold AE.

Instead of being thanked for the information, Alexis says Gauthier was arrested and charged with committing the fraud he uncovered.

Radha Stirling, with the UK-based legal specialist group Detained in Dubai, says what allegedly happened to Gauthier is common for foreigners in the UAE.

Stirling was contacted by Gauthier's family at the beginning of his ordeal.