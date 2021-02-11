Canadians are expected to spend less this Valentine's Day.

Experts say COVID-19 lockdowns and ongoing economic uncertainty have dampened consumer enthusiasm for the holiday.



A report by Hellosafe estimates that Canadians will spend 20 per cent less than last year, or about $74 dollars compared to $93 in 2020.



Retail analyst Bruce Winder says tighter budgets could benefit discount retailers like Dollarama and Walmart as thrifty shoppers look for ways to save money.



But the Canadian Federation of Independent Business is urging people to consider buying local.



Executive vice-president Laura Jones says February can be a difficult month in the best of times, and local businesses suffering during the pandemic could use customer the support over Valentine's Day.



Restaurants Canada is also encouraging people to make reservations at local restaurants where possible or order takeout.



Olivier Bourbeau, vice-president of federal affairs for the association, says it could help restaurants survive.