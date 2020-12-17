Canadians asked to 'picture life without restaurants' as industry hits grim milestone

A restaurant industry group is asking Canadians to imagine life without local restaurants after it says the country lost more than 10,000 eateries since the introduction of pandemic lockdowns.



In an effort to help them survive, Restaurants Canada is calling on customers to support their local food and drink establishments this holiday season by buying gift cards, ordering takeout or delivery, and dining in where possible.



The campaign, called ``Picture life without restaurants,'' includes a one-minute video reminding people about the importance of restaurants in day-to-day lives and for special occasions and is paired with the hashtag RestaurantsAreFamily.



``This is where you had your first date, and where she said yes,'' the video narration says, as a woman holds an engagement ring over dessert. ``This is the kids summer treat, and your winter comfort.''



It adds: ``These are the moments we don't want to lose. Take action. Support restaurants for the times they supported you.''



Todd Barclay, president and CEO of Restaurants Canada, said the holidays are usually one of the busiest times for restaurants.