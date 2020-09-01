Canadians don't know much about Erin O'Toole but poll finds openness to him

A new poll suggests most Canadians know very little about new Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole but his personal qualities and policy positions could eventually give his party a boost.



Fully 52 per cent of respondents said they didn't know enough about O'Toole to say whether they have a positive or negative impression of the new leader, who took the helm of the Official Opposition one week ago.



Of those with an opinion, 21 per cent had a favourable impression while 18 per cent had an unfavourable impression.



Informed about various personal qualities, that O'Toole was born in Montreal, is bilingual and is a former member of the Canadian Armed Forces, a plurality of respondents said each attribute made them more likely to vote Conservative in the next election.



A plurality also said they'd be more likely to vote Conservative when informed that O'Toole is personally pro-choice, supports same-sex marriage, advocates a harder line against China, supports building new pipelines and is opposed to a carbon tax.



The fact that O'Toole was supported by Alberta Premier Jason Kenney during the leadership contest was the only negative, with a plurality saying that makes them less likely to vote Conservative.