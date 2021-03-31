Canadians favour stricter gun control, mandatory buyback of banned firearms: Poll

A new poll suggests two-thirds of Canadians favour stricter gun-control laws, and more than half believe that should include a mandatory buyback program for prohibited firearms.



The poll, conducted by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies, was conducted March 26-28, amid controversy over the federal Liberal government's latest gun legislation.



Bill C-21 proposes a buyback of many recently banned firearms that the government deems to be assault-style weapons, but owners would be allowed to keep them under strict conditions, including that they be registered and securely stored.



Fifty-two per cent of poll respondents said the buyback program should be mandatory, with the threat of fines for gun owners who don't participate, in line with what a leading gun-control group, PolySeSouvient, advocates.



Sixty-six per cent said there should be stricter gun-control regulations in general.



The online survey of 1,523 adult Canadians cannot be assigned a margin of error because internet-based polls are not considered to be random samples.