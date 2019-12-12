Canadians spent $908M at cannabis stores since legalization, StatCan says

Statistics Canada says Canadians spent $908 million on non-medical cannabis in nearly the first year since legalization.

The agency says Canadians spent $24 per capita at cannabis stores from Oct. 17, 2018, when cannabis was legalized, to the end of September 2019.

Yukon led sales per person at $103, with Prince Edward Island in second place at $97.

B.C. had the lowest sales per person at $10.

As of July, Canada had 407 cannabis retail stores, with the most being located in Alberta.

About 45 per cent of Canadians live within 10 kilometres of a cannabis store as of July, but that figure shoots up to encompass 70 per cent of the population in Alberta.