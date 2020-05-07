Canadians trust doctors, scientists and government more since pandemic began

A new survey suggests the COVID-19 pandemic has given Canadians almost absolute trust in doctors.

The Proof Strategies annual trust index is usually completed in January but when Canada went into a nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus the public-relations firm decided to ask the same questions again in early May.

Proof CEO Bruce MacLellan says Canadians have long put a lot of faith in doctors and scientists but since the pandemic, that confidence has gone into the "trust stratosphere.''

The online survey suggests almost nine in 10 Canadians say they now have trust doctors, and more than eight in 10 trust scientists.

Trust in governments has also grown, according to the survey, though with just four in 10 Canadians trusting governments, it's well back of where doctors and scientists sit.

Media and teachers did not fare as well, with fewer Canadians expressing trust in either since the pandemic began.