Canadians view Chauvin's guilty verdict as good news: Poll

A new survey suggests a vast majority of Canadians believe the verdict that found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of the murder of George Floyd was good news.



A jury found Chauvin guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after he knelt on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes last year.



The survey by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies shows 84 per cent of Canadian respondents reported being satisfied with the court decision.



Leger executive vice-president Christian Bourque says Canadians seem to be optimistic that the verdict will have a positive impact on how policing is done is Canada.



Seventy-two per cent of respondents say the verdict will help in ensuring police forces are held accountable for their actions in the future, while 15 per cent say the verdict won't have an impact and five per cent say it will have negative impact, making police officers less accountable.



Bourque says more than half of the respondents say the verdict will create a change of the culture within police forces.



The online poll of 1,548 adult Canadians was conducted April 23rd to 25th, and the survey cannot be assigned a margin of error because web polls are not considered random samples.