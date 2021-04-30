Cancer patients call on provinces to exempt them from extended dose delays

Cancer patients are mounting a national campaign to push provinces to exempt them from extended dose delays for the two-shot COVID-19 vaccine.



The goal is to ensure all Canadians with cancer can receive their shots according to the manufacturer's schedule.



Medical experts say emerging research suggests many cancer patients have a reduced immune response to the vaccine, so a single COVID-19 shot may leave them insufficiently protected.



Elya Martinson in Kelowna, B-C, says it looks like her second COVD-19 vaccine dose will be delayed four months, despite having stage 4 lung cancer.



The president of the Canadian Association of Pharmacy in Oncology says there are patients like her in many parts of the country.



Tina Crosbie says Canada needs a national policy to prioritize cancer patients to receive their second shot early, rather than the existing patchwork of provincial policies.



The National Advisory Committee on Immunization left jurisdictions to decide if exemptions should be made to its recommendation that a second dose be delayed as long as four months.



Some provinces, such as Ontario and Alberta, prioritize certain cancer patients to receive their second shots early.



But elsewhere, including British Columbia and Quebec, the four-month interval applies across the board.