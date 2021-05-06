Candidate for mayor of Bathurst says civil suit won't put him in conflict of interest

A candidate for mayor of Bathurst has an on-going lawsuit he launched against the city doesn't leave him in a conflict of interest.

ICI Radio-Canada reports Greg Bosse launched the civil suit against the city and two former human resources and labour relations employees two years ago ago claiming he was unjustly fired two years ago.

He's claiming financial compensation for damage to his dignity and reputation.

Bosse says the election and lawsuit are two separate matters and that he would distance himself from city discussions pertaining to the case if elected.

He says an attempt to settle the matter with the city was unsuccessful.

The case is currently before the courts.

(with files from ICI Radio-Canada)