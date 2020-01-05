Candlelight vigil held in Toronto for Iranian general killed by U.S. airstrike

Toronto police say a candlelight vigil for an Iranian general killed by a U.S. airstrike, and a protest by those who opposed him, ended peacefully on Saturday night.

Const. Caroline de Kloet says two groups showed up to the event outside a Toronto courthouse a day after Gen. Qassem Soleimani's death was announced.

Dozens of mourners and protesters attended the Toronto rally, which de Kloet says was not violent.

She says police were there as a precaution to keep the peace.

Mourners lit candles at a makeshift memorial by the courthouse, setting a starkly different tone from a celebration of Soleimani's death held in Toronto on Friday.

Then, attendees danced and cheered, saying they hoped Soleimani's death would mark a rebirth for Iran.