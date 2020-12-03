Cannabis production company selling land, buildings in BC, moving equipment to NB

The company that owns a cannabis production facility in Atholville says it's selling its property in British Columbia and moving the equipment to New Brunswick.

In a news release on Monday, Zenabis Global Inc. says it has entered into a $6.5 million conditional agreement to sell its land and buildings in Delta and move its state-of-the-art analytical testing equipment to its facility in Atholville.

Zenabis says the move will allow it to fulfill a significant amount of testing requirements in-house, resulting in substantial cost savings and reduced testing lead times when compared to its current out-sourced testing arrangements.

The company expects the sales transaction to be completed by December 30th.