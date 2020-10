A 13-year-old Cap-Pele boy has died following a collision between a vehicle and a bicycle in Cap-Pele.

The RCMP says officers responded to a report of a collision between a between a vehicle and a cyclist on Chemin Trois Ruisseaux on Monday.

The teen was taken to hospital with serious injuries, however died on Tuesday.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle were not injured.

Police continue to investigate.