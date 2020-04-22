Cap-Pelé man dies after Moncton crash

The RCMP says a 28-year-old man from Cap-Pelé is dead after a collision involving a motorcycle and transport truck in Moncton on Monday.

Officers responded shortly after 8:30 p.m. to a report of a collision on Highway 2 near Moncton.

Police say they believe the incident occurred when a westbound motorcycle collided with the back of a transport truck traveling in the same direction.

The transport truck was not hauling a trailer at the time.

RCMP says the lone occupant of the motorcycle died at the scene as a result of his injuries, while the lone occupant of the transport truck was not injured.

Police say speed is believed to be a factor in the collision.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the cause of the crash is under investigation.