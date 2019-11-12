Car sought in connection with Dieppe double homicide

The Mounties are asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle in as part of a double homicide investigation in Dieppe.

The bodies of 78-year-old Bernard Saulnier and 74-year-old Rose-Marie Saulnier were found in their home on Amirault Street on September 7th.

Police say they don't believe the homicides to be random occurrences.

The RCMP is seeking any information about a black, four-door sedan with tinted windows and black rims that may have been in the area during the overnight hours of September 6th and 7th.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or its driver is asked to contact the RCMP's Major Crime Unit or Crime Stoppers.