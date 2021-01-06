Car used by shooting suspect in New Brunswick found in Nova Scotia: RCMP

Police say the vehicle being driven by an armed man wanted for a shooting Tuesday in New Brunswick has been found abandoned in northern Nova Scotia.



The New Brunswick RCMP sent a message on Twitter at 9:37 a.m. local time, saying the car driven by Janson Bryan Baker was found Amherst, N.S., but Baker was still on the loose.



Amherst is about 72 kilometres south of Moncton via the Trans-Canada Highway and is close to the New Brunswick border.



The Mounties in New Brunswick said they were working closely with their counterparts in Nova Scotia, including the Amherst Police Department.



The Mounties distributed an Alert Ready message to the Moncton area shortly after midnight Tuesday night, saying the 24-year-old suspect was armed with weapons ``with intent to use them.''



However, police later distributed a message on Twitter saying Moncton residents ``can go about their everyday business but with caution.''

