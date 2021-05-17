iHeartRadio
Caraquet man charged with several offences following traffic incidents in Northeast NB

rcmp

A 24-year-old man has been charged with several offences following a series of traffic-related incidents in Northeast New Brunswick.

The RCMP says officers received a complaint on May 11th about a dangerous driver speeding and passing vehicles on the shoulder of Route 11 in Beresford.

A short time later the same vehicle struck a pickup truck in LaPalnte before fleeing the scene.

The occupants of the pickup, a man and a three-year-old, were not injured.

The vehicle was spotted in Dalhousie later that day and officers deployed a spike belt to stop it.

Four people were arrested with three later released.

Michael Robicahud of Caraquet has been charged with:

  • Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle,
  • Operation of a motor vehicle while impaired (two counts),
  • Failure to remain at the scene of an accident,
  • Flight from peace officer,
  • Uttering threats,
  • Assault.

Robichaud will remain in police custody until his bail hearing on Monday.

The investigation is on-going.

