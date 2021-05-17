Caraquet man charged with several offences following traffic incidents in Northeast NB
A 24-year-old man has been charged with several offences following a series of traffic-related incidents in Northeast New Brunswick.
The RCMP says officers received a complaint on May 11th about a dangerous driver speeding and passing vehicles on the shoulder of Route 11 in Beresford.
A short time later the same vehicle struck a pickup truck in LaPalnte before fleeing the scene.
The occupants of the pickup, a man and a three-year-old, were not injured.
The vehicle was spotted in Dalhousie later that day and officers deployed a spike belt to stop it.
Four people were arrested with three later released.
Michael Robicahud of Caraquet has been charged with:
- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle,
- Operation of a motor vehicle while impaired (two counts),
- Failure to remain at the scene of an accident,
- Flight from peace officer,
- Uttering threats,
- Assault.
Robichaud will remain in police custody until his bail hearing on Monday.
The investigation is on-going.