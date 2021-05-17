Caraquet man charged with several offences following traffic incidents in Northeast NB

A 24-year-old man has been charged with several offences following a series of traffic-related incidents in Northeast New Brunswick.

The RCMP says officers received a complaint on May 11th about a dangerous driver speeding and passing vehicles on the shoulder of Route 11 in Beresford.

A short time later the same vehicle struck a pickup truck in LaPalnte before fleeing the scene.

The occupants of the pickup, a man and a three-year-old, were not injured.

The vehicle was spotted in Dalhousie later that day and officers deployed a spike belt to stop it.

Four people were arrested with three later released.

Michael Robicahud of Caraquet has been charged with:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle,

Operation of a motor vehicle while impaired (two counts),

Failure to remain at the scene of an accident,

Flight from peace officer,

Uttering threats,

Assault.

Robichaud will remain in police custody until his bail hearing on Monday.

The investigation is on-going.