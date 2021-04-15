Caraquet RCMP continue search for missing man

Caraquet RCMP say they're continuing the search for 26-year-old Benjamin Morais who was reported missing to police last Friday.

He was last seen on April 5th at a residence on Boulevard Saint-Pierre Ouest.

Police say in a release that they believe Morais may have been in contact with others since his disappearance, and are looking to speak to anyone with information on where he could be.

Morais wears prescription glasses and is described as 5'11" and 160 pounds with green and brown eyes and hair that is short on the sides and longer on top.

The RCMP stated on Friday that they had located items belonging to Morais on the bicycle trail between Rue du Portage and Rue de la Gare in Caraquet.

At that time, an RCMP drone, Police Dog Services, and volunteers with the Acadie-Chaleur Ground Search and Rescue team were assisting with the search.