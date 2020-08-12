Caraquet RCMP need help identifying theft suspects

The Caraquet RCMP is releasing surveillance video photos of two suspects involved in a theft at a business in the community on Friday.

A release states two males entered the Shoppers Drug Mart on Boulevard Saint-Pierre Ouest at around 8:45 p.m. August 7 and stole several electronics including Fitbit watches, Garmin watches, several Nintendo DS systems and headphones.

Police say a third individual was waiting nearby in a white Mazda 3 hatchback and all three suspects fled in that vehicle.

RCMP say the first suspect is described as a man in his 30s, standing around 5'10" tall with a slim build who has a beard, spoke both English and French and was wearing a black hooded-sweater with the New York Yankees logo and a black baseball hat with the Boston Red Sox logo.

The second suspect is described as a man in his 60s, approximately 5'7" tall with tattoos on both arms and the left side of his neck.

Police say he walked with a limp and a cane, wore prescription glasses, a Toronto Blue Jays baseball hat, a grey t-shirt with a Nike logo and dark shorts.

Anyone who recognizes these suspects, saw the Mazda 3 in the parking lot at the time of the incident or who has information about the theft is asked to call the Caraquet RCMP at 506-726-5222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).