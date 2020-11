The COVID-19 pandemic isn't putting a stop to Caraquet's annual pond hockey tournament.

The fourth annual tournament at the Caraquet Wharf is expected to take place in February 4th to 7th.

Committee president Brian Paquette tells the Acadie-Nouvelle organizers had a bit more flexibility in terms of public safety given the event takes place outdoors.

(with files from the Acadie-Nouvelle)