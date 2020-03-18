Caraquet's mayor self-isolating following trip to US

Caraquet's mayor is spending the next two weeks quarantined at home following a trip to the US.

Kevin Hace says he wants to lead by example andis asking others returning to international travel to take the unfolding COVID-19 situation seriously.

Hache will be carrying out his duties from home and is urging citizens to follow directives set out by heatlh officials in order to help minimize the spread of the coronoavirus.

CKLE reports Hache has been in contact with 811 due to a mild cough.