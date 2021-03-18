Carbon tax on gas and diesel to go up April 1

The carbon tax on gasoline and diesel is going up on April 1st as the province's carbon tax increases to $40 per tonne.

Amendments to the Gasoline and Motive Fuels Act were tabled in the legislature on Wednesday, which include raising the carbon tax on gasoline by 2.21 cents per litre and on diesel by 2.68 cents per litre.

Finance Minister Ernie Steeves says the higher taxes will generate an additional $40 million in revenue, all of which will go back into the provincial economy.

Government says the increases are necessary to meet the requirements of the federal carbon backstop.