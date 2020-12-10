Carleton-sur-Mer unveils three-year strategic plan for outdoor recreation
The Quebec community of Carleton-sur-Mer has unveiled its first strategic plan for outdoor recreation.
The three year plan aims to support local outdoor operators while connecting them with stakeholders in the region.
Mayor Mathieu Lapointe says public consultations have shown outdoor activities are of great interest to both citizens and tourists, adding the plan will help position his community as one of the most beautiful playgrounds in the province