Carrefour Etudiant students aim to make kids' hospital stay more enjoyable

An act of kindness can go a long way.

A group of students at Carrefour Etudiant school in Beresford are trying to brighten the day of sick kids at the Chaleur Regional Hospital.

Over the next few months, the Grade Seven students will be organizing fundraisers to help them make activity bags which would contain words of encouragement, books, and board games.

The bags will be distributed later this year.

The project began last October when the group wanted to raise money to help heal people, but they later agreed it would be easier to help make children's hospital stays more enjoyable.

(with files from CKLE)