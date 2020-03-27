Case management conference for Matthew Raymond Friday

Lawyers for the Fredericton man accused of killing two Fredericton Police Officers and two civilians in August 2018 are hopeful Matthew Raymond's fitness can be determined without a jury.

Last fall, before a murder trail could proceed, Raymond was found unfit to stand trial by a jury because of his mental state.

Justice Fred Ferguson of the Court of Queen's Bench subsequently ordered Raymond be sent to the Restigouche Hospital Centre for two months of treatment.



Since its completion, two psychiatrists and officials with the provincial review board have determined Raymond has now regained his mental fitness and can be tried.

The Canadian Press reports Raymond's defence attorney, Nathan Gorham, wants both a fitness hearing and any potential trail to be heard by judge alone, but the Crown is questioning whether the court has jurisdiction to hear the argument.

Jury trials remain prohibited in New Brunswick after being suspended by Court of Queen's Bench Chief Justice Tracey Deware early last week.

(With files from the Canadian Press)