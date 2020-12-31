Case of COVID-19 confirmed on three Air Canada flights on Christmas Eve

New Brunswick Public Health has identified a positive case of COVID-19 in a traveller who may have been infectious when travelling on Air Canada from Saskatoon to Fredericton on Christmas Eve.

Officials say on December 24th, Air Canada flight 8620 departed Saskatoon for Toronto at 8:35 a.m., flight 414 departed Toronto for Montreal at 2:10 p.m. and flight 8506 departed Montreal for Fredericton at 7:05 p.m.

Public Health says everyone who travelled on any of these flights should continue to follow the directives given to them during the travel registration process and when they entered New Brunswick.