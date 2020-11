CBDC-Chaleur says it wants the "tallest and most beautiful" Christmas tree in the Chaleur Region.

The group is banking on the generosity of its clients, partners, and the community to help build the biggest tree possible out of non-perishable food items.

Donations can be dropped off at CBDC-Chaleur's office on Main Street in Bathurst until December 10th.

The donations will go to the Bathurst Volunteer Centre's food bank.