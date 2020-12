CCNB now has its own line of coffee.

'Le Collegien' is a result of a partnership between CCNB and an Edmundston coffee company, la Brulerie du Vieux Poste.

The college says the partnership is a good fit with several of its academic programs, as well as supports provincial economic recovery efforts.

CCNB describes the beans as a medium roast Brazilian and Guatemalan blend, and says a limited quantity has been sent to each of its campuses.