CCNB launching new on-line program aimed at addressing worker shortage in phlebotomy

CCNB has teamed up with the Vitalite Health Network in an attempt to overcome a shortage of human resources in phlebotomy.

The new micro-certification program in phlebotomy, or drawing blood, was announced Wednesday and is being offered through a partnership between CCNB, the health authority, and WorkingNB.

The free program is being offered on-line and is set to begin on May 31st.

CCNB's Julie Cyr the micro-certification is transferable and may be used as a pathway to other programs related to the health field.