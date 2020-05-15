CCNB President & CEO appointed co-chair of national education organization

CCNB's President and CEO has been appointed co-chair of the Canadian Association of Francophone Colleges and Universities(ACUFC).

ACUFC president and CEO Lynn Brouillette says Dr. Pierre Zundel has accepted the position for a two-year term.



Dr. Zundel has over 35 years of experience in the field of post-secondary education and as has held several administrative positions across the country.

Zundel says Francophone and bilingual post-secondary institutions change lives and need to be promoted so their contribution can be recognized at its true worth.