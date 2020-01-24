CCNB programs square off in new college soccer league
CCNB Bathurst now has its own soccer league.
Approximately 100 students take part in the league, with each of the 14 teams representing a different field of study.
Games are played in the college's gym each Friday.
Soccer is a popular sport among CCNB's international student community.
League manager Cheick Konate says it spices up student life and is even a tool used to recruit new students to study in Bathurst.
CCNB's international student population has grown from just 77 students in 2017-18 to a whopping 262 in 2019-2020.
The season consists of twenty games with playoffs taking place in the spring.
Konate says the games are a fun way to determine which programs have the best soccer players.
So far, he says, the 'Programming and Mobile Application' team is in top spot.