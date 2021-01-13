CCNB recognized as one of top colleges in country for applied research

CCNB has been recognized as one of the most active colleges in the country for applied research.

The CCNB-INNOV Network is ranked 28th on Research Infosource Inc.'s annual ranking of "Canada's Top 50 Research Colleges".

Among 15 medium-size colleges ranked, CCNB is pegged 4th for its number of partnerships, 5th for completed projects, and 6th in revenue from industry.

It also ranks 11th for research intensity and revenue generated per employee.

The college has consistently ranked among the top 50 on the list of 115 Canadian colleges for the past nine years.