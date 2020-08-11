CCNB, WBNB join international project aimed at supporting women entrepreneurs

Women in Business New Brunswick and CCNB have joined an international project aimed at helping woman entrepreneurs develop knowledge, while using their expertise and creativity to contribute to the success of local businesses.

The W-Power International Project aims to promote female entrepreneurship, share best practices, build bridges between women in business facing similar challenges, develop and share tools, and compare models to help women entrepreneurs start and grow their business.

The Karelia University of Applied Sciences-led project recognizes female entrepreneurial potential and creativity are under-utilized sources of economic growth and should be developed.

Under the project, businesswomen from a cross the province will be paired with students at CCNB's Bathurst campus in an effort tot help and support them.

WBNB Director Katherine Lanteigne says the partnership is very promising and that her organization has already completed five pairings in the tourism, fashion and textile, jewelry and cosmetics sectors.

The project also seeks to create an innovation platform aimed at promoting New Brunswick products and services in Europe, as well as foster a better understanding of barriers holding back women entrepreneurs in rural areas.

