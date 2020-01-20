Celebrity latte artist raises cash for Fredericton shelter

Celebrity latte artist Barista Brian has been back in his hometown of Fredericton raising money for the out-of-the-cold shelter.



Brian Leonard made the images in their drinks at a downtown coffee shop yesterday, asking people to pay by cash donation for the caffeinated art.



Some people asked him to paint pictures of pets and others had their face sketched at the event held at Mill Town Roasters.



Out of the Cold is a community-based, volunteer-supported initiative that works to provide shelter and community supports to people who are living outside.